Mumbai: 11-year-old boy crushed to death in lift in Malad

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, a boy got trapped in an elevator which was under maintenance at a housing society in Malad and died on the spot.

Following the incident, the Malad police has arrested the lift mechanic, Vivek Pandey, 37, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to the police, Atharva Sharma, 11, was returning from his grandfather's home with his elder brother Kaushik, 21. They entered the seven-storey SRA building in Kaveri society on Chincholi Road in Malad around 5.35 pm. Unaware of the maintenance work that was on, Atharva opened the lift door and stepped inside.

Suddenly, the lift started moving and dragged him upward. Atharva got trapped between the doorway and the bottom of the lift. His brother tried to rescue him but failed. Hearing the screams, the society watchman rushed to the boy's aid and also alerted the mechanic, asking him to halt work immediately. Atharva was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We have arrested the lift mechanic under section 304 of the IPC,” said senior inspector Dhananjay Ligade of Malad police station. Pandey, who was carrying out maintenance work on the top floor, had not taken any precautions and there was no warning sign on the ground floor to prevent people from entering the lift, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:55 PM IST