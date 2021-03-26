Mumbai: 11 killed in Bhandup fire incident - the story so far

The hospital was on the third floor of the Dreams mall, a ground plus three structure. On the first two floors, there were shops and eateries. Civic officials said that in view of the pandemic breakout, the hospital had been given permission to operate last year. It had one OPD unit along with a special section for Covid-19 patients equipped with oxygen beds and ventilators.

More than 250 retail shops inside the malls were gutted along with the hospital.

The incident was reported around 11.55pm on Thursday night. Initially, the fire was dubbed ‘Level – 1’ (L-1), in less than hour, at 12.45am this was escalated to L-3 and in the following hour, at 1.45am, the fire was an L-4. MFB officials said on Friday that the fire had broken out on the first floor of the building, eventually spreading to the other two floors.

After the fire broke out, the hospital management issued a statement online statement that there had been no deaths in the fire and the two bodies initially retrieved were those of two patients who had died of Covid-19.

However, the BMC and officials of the disaster management cell contradicted their opinion. “Total nine patients had lost their lives in the fire and all of them were on ventilator, the probable cause of their death is asphyxia,” said a senior official of disaster management.

“The fire had spread on all the three floors and due to the heavy smoke, rescue operations became difficult,” said a fire official deployed at the spot.

“As the hospital was on the third floor, many victims had run to the terrace, we evacuated them by using automated ladders,” the official added.