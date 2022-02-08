Mumbai: 11 held by ATS in arms supply racket; 13 pistols, 36 rounds seized

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has seized 13 pistols and arrested 11 persons from various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, the officials informed on Tuesday.

According to the police, on December 31, officers from the Kalachowki Unit of the ATS had apprehended an alleged arms supplier from Mulund and had registered a criminal offence in this regard.

"Based on information provided by the accused, the ATS carried out operations at Mulund, Kandivali, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar and Uran and have arrested ten more persons for being part of arms supplying racket," said an ATS official.

He added, "The ATS has so far seized 13 factory-made high quality pistols and 36 live cartridges from the accused persons. The operation is still underway as far as this racket is concerned. In the coming days, more information will be shared on this case."

This is the second big case that ATS had began investigating after they had recently busted a syndicate that was allegedly involved in selling of drugs and had seized 1.7 kg of heroin valued at Rs 5.17 crores in the international market, cash Rs 2.6 lakhs, two mobile phones and other incriminating material used for selling narcotics from two persons.

The ATS had received a tip-off about a drug peddler. Subsequently, a trap was laid and a joint operation by ATS Thane and Juhu raided the premises at Pelhare Village in Vasai, following which police seized the contraband and nabbed two persons - identified as Aalim Mohd. Akhtar, 46 and Chhota Mohd. Nasir, 40, both residents of a village in Haridwar District of Uttarakhand State. One person who is suspected to be the main supplier of contraband is wanted in the case.

Police said that the modus operandi of the wanted accused was to supply the drug in a secret chamber created in a new shoe pair. The arrested duo along with their accomplice, were operating from a rented apartment in Pelhare village, from where they were further supplying the narcotics drug to the traffickers in Mumbai.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:39 PM IST