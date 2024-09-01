Mumbai: 11 Booked For Fraudulently Registering As Directors of UCNITA, Embezzling Lakhs & Selling Properties Using Fake Documents | Representational Image

Eleven persons have been booked by the Gamdevi police for fraudulently registering themselves as original directors of the United Church of Northern India Trust Association (UCNITA) and withdrawing lakhs of rupees from the trust’s bank fixed deposit. As per the FIR filed by the UCNITA treasurer, Dr Vishwas Sirvaiya, 70, the accused used fake documents, seals, letterheads, and resolutions to replace the names of original directors.

The accused have also been charged for allegedly selling property in Rajasthan and other parts of India based on bogus documents, and arrest warrants have been issued against them.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly misused the company office address and names of the board of directors and uploaded the fake documents on the Registrar of Companies (ROC) Mumbai’s online portal.

The accused persons are Yohan Immanuel, Tom Molammo, Arun Kumar Rai, Amit David, Shamik Dasgupta, Rakhi Dasgupta, Aniruddha Deikan, Bhushan Chhanjad, Stephen Singh, Christina Singh, and Minal Chandanani.

On August 10, the trust received an email from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the official email ID, notifying that there was a status change of the company under new application. The email indicated that Immanuel, Molammo, and Rai were listed on the company’s list of directors. On August 12, UCNITA filed a complaint with the MCA. On August 13, the company again received another email, stating that they had removed the names of all our directors and Shamik Dasgupta’s name was submitted as the company secretary.

UCNITA then filed complaints with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai and Delhi, alleging that the listed names were fraudulently registered. They requested the immediate removal of these names and reinstatement of their original directors. On August 16, UCNITA notified the MCA and the Director General of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi. By August 24, Amit David was registered as the fourth director, as per the FIR.

Sirvaiya has alleged that the appointments appeared fraudulent, with inconsistencies in dates and processes. Their business appears to allegedly involve selling properties of trusts using forged documents, and fixed deposits, land plots, hospitals, schools, and religious sites, are at risk due to their criminal activities, as per the FIR.

The case is registered under sections 318 (cheating) 112 (organised crime), 334 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) 335 (making false documents), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 65 and 66 of the IT Act.