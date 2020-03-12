Mumbai: 10,000 from 23 villages to stage protest at Mantralaya on Mar 17

Navi Mumbai: While the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is going ahead aggressively with the implementation of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and held a meeting of landowners of three villagers last week for the town planning scheme 5, a section of farmers whose pieces of land fall under the NAINA has decided to stage a protest at Mantralaya on March 17. The farmers alleged the scheme is not beneficial and they want a review.

Around 10,000 farmers from at least 23 villages wherein the NAINA is being implemented in the first phase will take out a morcha.

Vaman Shelke, a member of NAINA Prakalpbadhit Shetkari Utkarsh Committee (NPSUC) said they cannot carry out even a small construction after NAINA. “We are given a notice if we carry out any construction work at our land. It seems there is no option but to accept the NAINA scheme,” said Shelke.

As per the sanctioned draft scheme of NAINA, every landowner included in the scheme shall get net 40% of developed land. However, farmers are demanding 50 % of developed land and additional benefit for losing their agricultural land. “This is a participatory scheme and we cannot be forced to join,” said Shelke.

However, developers in Navi Mumbai believe the NAINA’s TP scheme of CIDCO is not feasible. Haresh Chheda, the president of the Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM), said the present scheme is not feasible as it is very difficult to consume 2.5 FSI.