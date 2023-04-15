 Mumbai: 100 railway bridges to come up this year, says CM Shinde
The projects will curb accidents at railway gates, decongest railway traffic and facilitate smooth and hassle-free travel.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 100 railway bridges to come up this year, says CM Shinde | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced that 100 railway flyovers will be built by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development (MRIDC or Maharail) in the coming year and that railway travel will become gate-free in the next five years. He said the projects will curb accidents at railway gates, decongest railway traffic and facilitate smooth and hassle-free travel.

He said Maharail will also build bus stations and upgrade others to airport-like standards. The facelift project will begin with Nagpur bus station, he said during the inauguration and ground breaking ceremony of six railway flyovers in Vidarbha, including the bridge at Ajani. The foundation stone was laid by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharail was established during Fadnavis’s earlier tenure as Chief Minister. 

Gadkari said 25 railway bridges (approved on Saturday) will cost Rs1,200 crore and help eliminate railway gates completely. He also announced a fund of Rs500 crore for various development works in Nagpur, which Fadnavis said will witness a significant change with concrete roads in the third phase of construction.

