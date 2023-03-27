Western Railway trains to be regulated, short terminated on Tuesday for bridge work; check details

Representative pic

In order to carry out the work for strengthening of Bridge approaches by Geo cells for Bridge No. 288 between Vapi - Udvada section and Bridge No. 400 in Navsari-Maroli section a block will be imposed on Tuesday.

The block will be from 12.05 noon to 4.35 pm for Bridge No. 400 and from 12.55 noon to 5.25 pm for Bridge No. 288, on Tuesday, 28th, March 2023. The block will further be taken from 09.15 am to 1.45 pm for Bridge No. 288 and from 10.20 am to 2.50 pm for Bridge No. 400, on Wednesday 29th March 2023. Due to this block few Western Railway trains will be regulated, short terminated.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 22195 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express of 27th March, 2023 will be regulated by 4 hours.

Similarly train No. 19202 Porbandar – Secunderabad Express of 28th, March 2023 will be regulated by 3 hours. Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express of 27th, March 2023 will be regulated by 2 hours.

Apart from that train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 01.00 hours on 29th March 2023.

In addition to that, train No. 09085 Borivali – Valsad will be short terminated at Vapi and train No. 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi will be short terminated at Bhilad.

Similarly train No. 09144 Vapi – Virar Shuttle will be partially cancelled between Vapi – Bhilad.