Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Student Killed, Several Injured After Tree Falls On School Bus In Chembur

Mumbai: A child died after a roadside peepal tree was uprooted and fell on a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday afternoon, trapping 18 students inside the vehicle.

In a video shared by Siraj Noorani, the fallen tree can be seen crushing one side of the school bus.

Mumbai Breaking News



A tragic accident in Chembur’s 11 Number Road: A large tree suddenly fell on a school bus carrying students home. 10 children have been seriously injured. One boy is still trapped inside the bus. Rescue teams and fire brigade are at the spot conducting… pic.twitter.com/7kWlVZCl9c — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 30, 2026

Rescue operation launched

According to the latest reports, total 18 students were trapped in the bus. While 4 were immediately rushed to the hopital for treatmeant. One was reported dead due to the tree fall. The incident took place at around 3 pm. Rescue efforts were immediately launched to free the trapped students, officials said.

A civic official said the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

In the video, rescue personnel can be seen making every effort to save the trapped child.

Traffic disrupted

The visuals further show that the fallen tree brought traffic to a standstill, leaving several commuters stranded. Police and rescue personnel are seen working continuously to remove the tree from the bus.

Following the incident, several passers-by and parents of schoolchildren gathered near the spot.

As the rescue operation is underway, further details regarding the incident are awaited.