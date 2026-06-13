Mumbai: Massive Tree Collapses Near Dahisar Vegetable Market; Biker Injured - VIDEO | Instagram

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a massive tree reportedly collapsed near Dahisar Vegetable Market, injuring a biker passing through the road, raising serious concerns over safety. This incident came just a month after a tree from a construction site in Khar West fell on an auto-rickshaw, killing 14-year-old Aarika Shrivastav and seriously injuring Harshita Kumar.

The video of the incident was shared by Dahisarkarkar on its official Instagram handle. Visuals showed several people gathered at the spot. Locals were later seen carrying the injured biker and transporting him in a rickshaw to a hospital before authorities reached the scene.

The massive tree that fell blocked both sides of the road, briefly affecting traffic movement in the market area. Currently, there is no confirmed information about the exact location where the tree fell or the biker's health condition. However, visuals suggest that construction work was ongoing in the area.

Meanwhile, in the Khar tree collapse incident, the police are yet to take action against the accused. Following the girl's death on May 17 during treatment, police invoked Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Bluestone Constructions and the third-party agency supervising work at the project site.

On the other hand, Bluestone reiterated preliminary observations, including the company's internal assessment, and indicated the possibility of concealed internal decay within the tree, including severe termite-related weakening, despite there being no visible external signs of structural vulnerability.

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