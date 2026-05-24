Auto Rickshaw Damaged As Tree Collapses In Thane’s Waghbile Area; No Casualties Reported

​Thane: A parked auto rickshaw sustained minor damage after a tree collapsed on it near Vijay Nagari NX in the Waghbile area on Ghodbunder Road on Sunday morning. Prompt action by the civic disaster management cell and the fire brigade ensured the road was cleared quickly. No injuries were reported in the incident.

​According to regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials, the incident took place at around 7:50 AM on May 24 near Building Number 24 in Vijay Nagari. A local resident, Mr. Mishra, alerted the disaster management control room about the tree fall.

​The tree collapsed directly onto a Bajaj RE auto rickshaw (registration number MH 04 KA 0866), owned by Sunil Hansraj Chavan, which was parked along the roadside. The impact caused minor damage to the roof of the vehicle.

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​Upon receiving the alert, emergency response teams, including RDMC personnel with one pickup vehicle and fire brigade jawans with a fire tender, rushed to the spot.

​"The tree was meticulously chopped into pieces and moved away from the roadside by the disaster management staff and fire personnel, restoring normalcy to the stretch. Fortunately, the auto rickshaw was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and no one sustained injuries," a civic official stated.

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