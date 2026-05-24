Mumbai: Several Express Trains To Short Terminate At Dadar, Thane From May 29 Due To CSMT Redevelopment Work | Representational Image

Passengers travelling on long distance trains from Mumbai may face inconvenience over the next few days as Central Railway has announced traffic and power blocks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, CSMT, for redevelopment work.

According to railway officials, infrastructure and modernisation work will be carried out on platforms 16 and 17 at the iconic terminus. The work is being undertaken as part of the station redevelopment project being executed through the Rail Land Development Authority, RLDA.

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The block will begin from May 29, 2026, and continue for 10 days. During this period, several mail and express trains will be short terminated at Dadar and Thane instead of reaching CSMT.

Several Express Trains To End Journey Early

Central Railway said the temporary changes are necessary to carry out foundation related and other essential infrastructure work at the platforms.

The following trains will be short terminated at Dadar during the block period:

• 12112 Amravati, CSMT Express

• 11002 Ballarshah, CSMT Nandigram Express

• 12810 Howrah, CSMT Express

• 11020 Bhubaneswar, CSMT Konark Express

• 22144 Bidar, CSMT Express

• 22108 Latur, CSMT Express

• 22120 Madgaon, CSMT Tejas Express

Meanwhile, train number 12134 Mangaluru, CSMT Express will be short terminated at Thane.

Railway authorities have appealed to passengers to cooperate during the block period and check revised schedules before starting their journey.

Passengers Asked To Plan Travel In Advance

The redevelopment work forms part of the larger plan to modernise CSMT and improve passenger facilities in the future. However, commuters are likely to face temporary disruptions due to the ongoing works.

Central Railway has advised passengers to remain updated through official railway announcements and enquiry systems to avoid last minute confusion. Travellers boarding or deboarding at CSMT are especially requested to make alternative arrangements during the 10 day block period.