Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Stolen From Check-In Bag On Air India Express Flight

Air India Express | File

Unidentified people sole Rs10 lakh from a passenger’s checked-in bag on a Mumbai-Jaipur Air India Express flight last month.

The incident occurred on August 27. Upon his return to Mumbai, the victim filed a complaint with the Sahar police station, leading to an FIR being registered on September 15 against unidentified individuals for alleged theft. The complainant, Jitendra Chaudhary, 34, discovered upon landing in Jaipur that someone had opened his check-in bag, stolen the money, and improperly re-locked the bag.

According to the FIR, Chaudhary, a businessman living in Thane, was travelling to his native place in Jaipur. He had checked in a purple bag at Mumbai Airport, Terminal 2, completing all procedures. He was travelling on an Air India Express flight that departed at 6.55pm. Upon landing in Jaipur at 9pm, Chaudhary found that the bag’s zipper had been tampered with. When he opened the bag, he discovered that his clothes were disarranged and a yellow bag containing Rs10 lakh was missing.

Chaudhary returned to Mumbai on September 14 and filed a complaint with the Sahar police. The police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.