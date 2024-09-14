Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Lifeguard’s Plea In MBBS Student Murder Case, Cites Strong Circumstantial Evidence

Sessions Court | X

Mumbai: The sessions court last week rejected the discharge application of lifeguard Mithu Singh, booked for the murder of MBBS student Swadichcha Sane who has been missing since November 29, 2021. The court ruled out the defence’s theory that Sane might have jumped into the sea and died by suicide.

Observation Made By The Sessions Court Judge

Sessions judge SD Tawshikar said, “The victim’s phone and other belongings are missing. There is nothing to assume that she might have committed suicide. The initial conduct of the accused is not beyond suspicion. He seems to have smartly diverted the investigation by showing calls by him to the victim on the next day.”

The court further said that having previously worked at that beach as a lifeguard, Singh would know the depth of water and nature of the sea near the shore.

“The possibility of his causing the disappearance of the body of the victim and her belongings cannot be ruled out.”

About The Case

Sane (22), who was enrolled at the Grant Medical College in Byculla, had left her house to appear for her third-year exam on November 29, 2021. However, the family didn't hear from her thereafter. According to the Crime Branch, Sane got down at Bandra and went to Bandstand. There, she met Singh and they were together for a long period. It is suspected that the accused tried to get intimate with her and allegedly killed her when she objected to his physical overtures. The court noted that there was a photograph of Singh and Sane taken at 3:41 am.

“There is specific material with the prosecution to show that soon before the victim went missing, she was seen in the company of the applicant. The mobile of the applicant revealed his photographs with the victim at late night at 3:41 am. This itself is a strong circumstance that goes against the applicant. Though there is no otherwise direct evidence at this stage it cannot be said that there is no material at all. Eyewitnesses have confirmed the presence of the victim at the spot on that day from afternoon till late night,” the court remarked.

Refusing to discharge Singh from the murder charge, the court said that corpus delicti (tracing the body) is not sine qua non (indispensable requirement) for trial.