Also, four vehicles were trapped underneath the debris of the wall.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Compound Wall Collapses On Labourers Repairing Pipeline In Cuffe Parade | Representational Image

One died and another person was injured after compound wall of an open plot at Cuffe Parade in Colaba, collapsed on Sunday afternoon. Also, four vehicles were trapped underneath the debris of the wall. 

Details of tragedy

The incident took place at around 2.50 pm near Miyan chawl. According to civic officials, "Two contractual labourers were repairing a pipeline when the compound wall of the open plot of INS Kunjali collapsed on them. They were immediately rescued from the debris and taken to hospital INS Ashwini by locals, even before the arrival of Mumbai fire brigade."

"Mohamed Akbar (38 years), who was severely injured, was declared dead while Gangadhar Akla sustained minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital," said the official. 

