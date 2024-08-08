 Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’s 1st Installment Likely To Be Released On August 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’s 1st Installment Likely To Be Released On August 17

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’s 1st Installment Likely To Be Released On August 17

The first installment of Rs 3,000 under the scheme will be credited to eligible women’s bank accounts on August 17. This is expected to provide a significant boost to women just before Raksha Bandhan.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’s 1st Installment Likely To Be Released On August 17 |

Mumbai: First installment of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is likely to be released on August 17 in the bank of poor women of Maharashtra. According to sources the discussion was also held in the state cabinet. The first installment of Rs 3,000 under the scheme will be credited to eligible women’s bank accounts on August 17. This is expected to provide a significant boost to women just before Raksha Bandhan.

The Maharashtra government has extended the application deadline for the "Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" until August 31, 2024, following a high volume of applications. Over one crore applications have already been received, and the influx continues as women across the state apply for the scheme.

FPJ Shorts
'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024
'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024
24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment

The government plans to distribute these funds through a grand event on the same day, with Chief Minister Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers scheduled to attend. Additionally, district guardian ministers will oversee the distribution in their respective areas. The government has kept aim of disbursing the first installment to between two to 2.5 crore women across the state.

Statistics on applications received at the taluka, district, and state levels are being compiled. This includes data on approved, pending, and rejected applications. Errors in pending applications are being corrected to facilitate approval, while those rejected will be given another opportunity to reapply.

To date, 1.4 crore applications have been submitted, with the review of one crore applications already completed. State government has claimed that it has approved one crore five lakh applications were approved in last two days on Nari Shakti app which is dedicatedly created for the enrollment of women under the scheme.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Sees Over 5.4 Lakh Applications In Thane...
article-image

The "Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana," announced by the state government in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections, has now begun its implementation. The first installment of Rs 3,000, combining payments for July and August, will be directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts on August 17, in alignment with Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’s 1st Installment Likely To Be Released On August 17

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’s 1st Installment Likely To Be Released On August 17

Mumbai: Govt To Utilise Salt Pan And Mumbai Port Trust Land For Housing Project Victims

Mumbai: Govt To Utilise Salt Pan And Mumbai Port Trust Land For Housing Project Victims

Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI Welcomes State Government’s Policy On Housing For Project-Affected Persons...

Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI Welcomes State Government’s Policy On Housing For Project-Affected Persons...

Mira-Bhayandar: Resistance Grows As MBMC's Cluster Redevelopment Project Faces Hurdles In Urban...

Mira-Bhayandar: Resistance Grows As MBMC's Cluster Redevelopment Project Faces Hurdles In Urban...

Maharashtra: Ambadas Danve accuses Revenue Dept For Extensive Transfer Of Officers Ahead of...

Maharashtra: Ambadas Danve accuses Revenue Dept For Extensive Transfer Of Officers Ahead of...