Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case: NIA says it does not want dismissed PI Sunil Mane as its witness | representative pic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted before a special court that it cannot support the plea of dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane to become its witness in the case concerning the security scare at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in 2021 and automobile businessman Mansukh Hiren’s murder. The agency said he has a direct role in the commission of serious offences.

Mane allegedly made a call to the businessman

The NIA has alleged that he had made a phone call to the businessman to whom the explosive-laden vehicle was traced, to call him to Ghodbunder Road, before he went missing and was later found dead. The agency also alleged his presence during the murder. The main accused in the case is dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze and among the co-accused is ‘encounter specialist’ Pradeep Sharma.

In Mane’s handwritten plea sent from prison where he is in custody since Aug 2021, he had said, “After deeply thinking during my incarceration period, I have realised my mistakes. Being a police officer, it was my duty to protect the life of citizens… but unfortunately and unknowingly I have committed some mistakes,” he said.

NIA sure about the involvement of the accused

He added that “to repent those mistakes and give justice to the victim and his family”, he has decided to give full disclosure of the facts and circumstances of the case. He further stated that in his period of service in the police of 26 years, he was assessed as ‘outstanding’ and ‘very good’. He said this be considered and he be given a chance to repent his mistakes.

The NIA said in its response to this plea submitted before the special court on Thursday that the role of the accused has been detailed in the chargesheet and it is “crystal clear” that he is directly involved in the commission of the crime along with his co-accused persons. It then mentioned the serious offences including those relating to terror acts, kidnapping, murder and criminal conspiracy, while opposing the plea.