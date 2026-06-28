MTDC Archives Kumbhe Waterfall Reel Amid Safety Concerns Over Promotion Of Fatal Accident Site | file pic

Navi Mumbai: Nearly two years after the tragic death of social media influencer Avani Kamdar at Kumbhe Waterfall in Raigad, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has archived a promotional Instagram Reel featuring the tourist destination following a complaint alleging that the video showcased a dangerous and restricted area without adequate safety warnings.

The complaint, submitted by wildlife researcher Anand Mohite to the Managing Director of MTDC and the Raigad Superintendent of Police, alleged that the Reel prominently featured the hazardous rock pinnacle near Kumbhe Waterfall where Kamdar had lost her life after a fatal fall. Mohite also alleged that the promotional content could encourage tourists to venture into the unsafe area and accused the Instagram page administrators of deleting comments posted by citizens and rescue volunteers warning visitors about the dangers.

The Directorate of Tourism clarified that the Reel was intended only to promote the scenic beauty and tourism potential of Kumbhe Waterfall and not to encourage adventure activities or access to restricted areas. The Department also stated that future social media posts would prominently carry safety advisories and informed that the Reel has been archived in accordance with its standard operating procedures.

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Mohite, however, maintained that promoting a location known for fatal accidents without prominently highlighting the risks was irresponsible. "Tourist safety must always take precedence over tourism promotion. Every promotional post featuring hazardous destinations should carry clear warnings so that visitors are aware of the risks before they decide to travel," he said.

In his complaint, Mohite sought an inquiry into the alleged deletion of public awareness comments, issuance of an official advisory warning tourists against accessing the dangerous rock pinnacle, and a mechanism requiring safety clearance from local authorities before promoting hazardous tourist destinations. He also urged authorities to fix accountability in the event of any future accident linked to such promotional content.