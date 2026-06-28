Shia Leaders Seek Enhanced Security After Alleged Muharram Poisoning Plot In Mumbai | X

Mumbai: Shia leaders have urged the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to strengthen security for upcoming Muharram processions after the arrest of a man accused of attempting to poison participants during an Ashura procession in Mumbai.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, said he had spoken to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Sharma, demanding strict action against the accused. Abbas alleged that the suspect was unlikely to have acted alone and called for a thorough investigation into any wider conspiracy targeting religious gatherings during Muharram.

He also said he had requested MLA Amin Patel to raise the issue of security in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, noting that several Muharram processions are scheduled over the coming weeks.

Police arrested Fayyaz Premji, 39, a resident of Pune, on Friday night for allegedly distributing capsules suspected to contain zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, to participants in an Ashura procession from Imamwada Road to Rahmatabad Cemetery in Mazgaon.

Investigators are probing the motive behind the alleged plot. Meanwhile, social media posts have claimed that Premji was previously associated with volunteer activities, including blood donation camps organised by the Khoja Shia community, before reportedly becoming estranged over his religious views. He is also alleged to have travelled to Iran and circulated videos critical of religious leaders. One viral video, purportedly featuring Premji, shows a man claiming to have renounced his faith.

The incident occurred on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, when Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, through mourning processions and the carrying of taziyas. The alleged poisoning attempt has heightened concerns over security at large religious gatherings.

Shuaib Khatib, trustee of Jama Masjid, also appealed to the authorities to enhance security arrangements during major religious festivals, including Muharram and Ganeshotsav.