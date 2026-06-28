'Impartial Investigation Should Be Carried Out': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Amid Row Surrounding Poisonous Capsules Being Distributed At Mumbai Muharram Procession

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. |

Mumbai: Following the recent controversy over the alleged distribution of poisonous capsules during a Muharram procession in Mumbai, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Saturday termed the incident as worrisome and requested for an impartial investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Pathan said, "I was also in the procession. It was possible that something like this could have happened to me as well. Someone could have approached me too. But I am thankful to Allah that no one gave me such a pill or capsule, and I did not consume anything."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On a Muharram Procession, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says, "I was also in the procession. It was possible that something like this could have happened to me as well. It is possible that someone came like this. But I am thankful to Allah that no one gave me… pic.twitter.com/ACAnQAXTEa — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

He further said that the matter was extremely serious and called for an inquiry, alleging that it could have been part of a conspiracy to carry out such a heinous act during the procession.

"I was there, and you must have seen my video, which has gone viral. Our Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) was present, the entire police department was there, along with several social activists and political leaders," he added.

Who is Fayyaz Nisar Hussain Premji

The controversy came to light after a man identified as Fayyaz Nisar Hussain Premji was allegedly caught distributing capsules containing the highly toxic chemical zinc phosphide during the Muharram Ashura procession in Byculla.

The accused has been arrested by the police. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and reportedly told investigators that he ‘wanted to kill at least 15,000 people.’

According to NDTV, Premji is a resident of Pune and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. Investigators said he had previously worked in his father's business before moving abroad for employment. Moreover, the police further revealed that he had worked in Iran and Iraq, while his family currently resides in Iran.

Reports suggest that Premji arrived in Mumbai around 15 days before the procession and was allegedly staying in Dongri. During this period, he is believed to have purchased nearly 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic substance commonly used as rat poison, along with approximately 30,000 empty antibiotic capsules through online platforms.

Police allege that he filled the capsules himself and distributed them during the procession by falsely claiming they were painkillers. Investigators further allege that he also threw some of the capsules into the crowd while calling them ‘chocolates’ to encourage people to consume them.

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