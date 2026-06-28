Hunger Striker's Health Deteriorates On Day 5 As Protests Intensify Over Naming Of Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil |

The health of Rashmita Popeta, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding that the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late farmers' leader D.B. Patil, deteriorated on the fifth day of her fast on Sunday, triggering heightened tensions among project-affected persons (PAPs).

Protesters Attempt Road Blockade After Officials Fail to Give Assurances

Following the deterioration in Popeta's condition, a group of agitated protesters attempted to stage a road blockade at Chinchpada junction after administrative officials visited the protest site but allegedly failed to provide any concrete assurance on their demand.

The indefinite hunger strike, underway since June 24 beneath the Chinchpada flyover, has drawn support from project-affected families across Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. Protesters, however, expressed disappointment over the absence of elected representatives from the ruling establishment, alleging that no political leader had taken cognisance of the agitation.

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Protesters Express Disappointment Over Absence of Political Leaders

According to the protesters, Popeta has not consumed even water for the past four days, leading to a serious decline in her health. They reiterated that the protest would continue until the state government formally announces that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after Dinkar Balu (D.B.) Patil, who is widely regarded as a champion of farmers and project-affected communities in the region.

The protesters also warned that if their demand remains unfulfilled, they will organise a march to the Maharashtra legislature on July 6 to intensify the agitation.

The naming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport after D.B. Patil has remained a long-standing demand of project-affected persons, who argue that the late leader played a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of farmers whose land was acquired for major infrastructure projects in the Navi Mumbai region.

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