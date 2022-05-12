MSRTC protest: Key accused Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte appears before police

Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, a key accused in a case related to a protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's south Mumbai residence last month by striking MSRTC employees, on Wednesday appeared before the Gamdevi police here, an official said.

Sadavarte was summoned under section 110 of the CrPC as a preventive action and asked to appear before police officials, he said.

The section empowers the police to initiate preventive action against habitual offenders likely to commit certain offences.

Accordingly, the lawyer appeared before the Gamdevi police, the official said.

Sadavarte, who claims to represent a section of striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was arrested after the protest outside Pawar's residence and later released on bail by a city court.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:19 AM IST