MSRDC Invites Tenders For Bhandara–Gadchiroli, Nagpur–Gondia Expressways To Expand Vidarbha Road Network | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is stepping up efforts to expand the state's access-controlled highway network in Vidarbha, with construction tenders invited for multiple packages of the proposed Bhandara–Gadchiroli and Nagpur–Gondia expressways. The corporation has also initiated the tendering process for sections of the Nagpur–Chandrapur Access Controlled Expressway.

The projects are being taken up in separate packages under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, with contractors expected to complete the works within 24 calendar months, including the monsoon period, under the specified tenders. The contracts also provide for a 60-month maintenance period.

The proposed corridors are expected to strengthen road connectivity across Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts, improving access to regional towns and supporting the movement of people and goods.

Bhandara–Gadchiroli corridor

For the Bhandara–Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway, MSRDC has invited bids for three construction packages covering a combined length of approximately 94.24 km.

Package 01 will cover 24.705 km between Sawarkheda in Nagpur district and Koknagad in Bhandara district. The estimated project cost is Rs 1,731.84 crore, excluding GST.

Package 02 will cover 34.75 km between Garada Bk in Bhandara taluka and Sarandi Bk in Lakhandur taluka. It has an estimated cost of Rs 1,668.31 crore.

The third package,03, will extend from Sarandi Bk in Bhandara district to Kinhi in Bramhapuri taluka of Chandrapur district. The 34.786-km stretch has an estimated cost of Rs 1,956.84 crore.

Together, the three packages have an estimated project cost of approximately Rs 5,357 crore.

Nagpur–Gondia expressway

MSRDC has also invited bids for multiple sections of the Nagpur–Gondia Access Controlled Expressway.

The first package, 01, covers 29.4 km between Gavasi in Nagpur district and Chanoda in Kuhi taluka. Its estimated cost is Rs 1,200.47 crore.

Package 02 will cover 29.45 km between Chanoda and Thana in Bhandara district, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,527.15 crore.

Package 03, extending 35.25 km from Thana to Jambhalpani in Mohadi taluka of Bhandara district, has an estimated cost of Rs 1,618.88 crore.

Package 04 will cover 31.226 km between Manora and Sonegaon in Gondia district, along with a 3.826-km connector between Paldongari and Kachewani. The combined length is estimated at Rs 1,383 crore.

Another section, 05, covers 23.307 km between Sonegaon and Sawari, along with a 13.745-km Gondia bypass. The total length of this package is 37.052 km.

The first four packages together cover approximately 125.33 km, with an estimated combined cost of around Rs 5,729.50 crore. Including Package 05, the five sections account for approximately 162.38 km of the proposed corridor.

Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway

The corporation has also initiated the tendering process for packages of the Nagpur–Chandrapur Access Controlled Expressway.

With multiple packages being taken up across Vidarbha, MSRDC is looking to create a wider network of high-capacity roads connecting districts beyond the Mumbai–Pune growth corridor. The proposed expressways are expected to improve regional connectivity and facilitate smoother movement of passenger and commercial traffic.

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