Gokul Milk Union Election 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends Nominated Directors As Mahayuti's Rajesh Patil Wins Chairman's Post |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday defended the Maharashtra government's decision to appoint nominated directors to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union (Gokul), saying the move was necessitated by a statutory deadlock that prevented the cooperative from completing its chairman's election.

Gokul Chairman Election Faced Quorum Deadlock Between Rival Factions, Says CM

Speaking about the controversy surrounding the Gokul chairman's election, Fadnavis said the government had acted in accordance with the law and the interests of the cooperative institution. He pointed out that one group had 13 elected directors while the rival faction had 12, making it impossible to secure the required quorum for the election.

"There was a statutory deadlock. The quorum was not being fulfilled, and the chairman could not be elected on the strength of one additional member. Had the government intended to appoint directors for political reasons, it could have done so immediately after the elections. The decision was taken only after it became clear that the required majority for the quorum was not available," Fadnavis said.

Bombay High Court Directed Separate Counting Of Four Nominated Directors' Votes

He also referred to the proceedings in the Bombay High Court, saying the government had informed the court that there was no defect in the ordinance. The court had directed that the votes of the four nominated directors be kept separate and the election process be completed, he added.

Fadnavis said the government would not have appointed nominated directors had Congress MLC Satej Patil and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif reached an agreement. However, he accused the opposition of giving the Gokul election a political colour and taking the issue to the national level by involving Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra CM Responds To Criticism Over Gynaecologist's Appointment As Director

Responding to criticism over the government's choice of nominated directors, Fadnavis said people with experience in the cooperative sector had been appointed.

"There is nothing wrong if one of the nominated directors is a gynaecologist. If the Leader of Opposition in the country has to intervene in this matter, then a gynaecologist is just an ordinary person," he remarked, taking a swipe at the criticism.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti secured control of Gokul after its candidate, former NCP MLA Rajesh Patil, was elected chairman. Patil defeated Shashikant Patil-Chuyekar, backed by the Satej Patil-led alliance, by 16 votes to 13.

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Mahayuti plans rotational chairman's post

The ruling alliance has also finalised a rotational formula for the chairman's post, with the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP expected to get an opportunity to lead the cooperative. Under the proposed arrangement, the post will be shared for approximately 15 months each, potentially paving the way for three or four chairmen during the five-year term.

Shiv Sena MP Dhananjay Mahadik said the NCP had secured the first term, and Rajesh Patil would remain chairman for the initial period. A subsequent meeting would decide the future arrangement, he added.

Mahadik also launched a sharp attack on Satej Patil's faction, questioning its claim to a majority. He said the opposition had 13 votes but failed to secure the required quorum of 14.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil mocked Satej Patil after the election result, accusing him of spreading a false narrative against the Mahayuti for 15 days. Taking a personal jibe, he said Satej Patil had remained "Bunty" and had never become "Bunty Saheb".

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