Air India Flight AI 2772 From Kolkata To Mumbai Delayed After Suspected Hijack Threat Note Found In Lavatory; 108 On Board | File photo

Mumbai: A security scare was reported at Kolkata airport on Wednesday after a suspected hijack threat note was found inside the lavatory of an Air India flight operating from Kolkata to Mumbai, prompting security agencies to initiate precautionary checks.

Cabin Crew Discovers Threat Note Inside Air India Flight AI 2772 Lavatory

The note was discovered by the cabin crew at around 10.37 am on board Air India flight AI 2772 (CCU-BOM), an Airbus A320 aircraft bearing registration number VT-TNH, at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

Following the discovery, the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay as a precautionary measure. The concerned security agencies initiated necessary checks and followed established security protocols to ascertain the nature of the threat.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am. There were 108 people on board, including 93 passengers, five crew members and 10 additional personnel.After completing the necessary security checks, the aircraft was cleared for departure. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the flight departed safely from Kolkata airport at 5.38 pm on Wednesday. Further details regarding the note and the identity of the person who allegedly left it are Underway.

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