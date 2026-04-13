MSRDC Invites Bids For Long-Term Purchase Of 115 MW Solar Power From Samruddhi Mahamarg Project | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), through its special purpose vehicle Mahasamruddhi Renewable Energy Limited (MREL), has expanded its green energy initiative by inviting bids for the long-term purchase of solar power under the Open Access framework. The power will be generated from approximately 115 MW of ground-mounted solar plants planned across unused land at interchanges along the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The project will follow a tariff-based competitive bidding process, with a minimum reserve tariff fixed at Rs 3 per kWh for a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The contract will be awarded to the technically qualified bidder quoting the highest tariff for purchasing solar power, subject to meeting all eligibility and qualification criteria specified in the tender documents.

This base tariff excludes open access charges, transmission and wheeling costs, and other statutory levies, all of which will be borne by the buyer throughout the contract period.

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The initiative aims to optimize land use, ensure long-term price certainty, and accelerate the state’s transition to renewable energy.

The bid due date for online submission is April 24 by 3 PM. Technical bids will be opened on April 27.

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