MSRDC invites bids for appointment of consultants for two expressways

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has floated a tender for the appointment of Consultant for the preparation of Feasibility Study Report, Detailed Project Report and assistance in Land acquisition up to the award stage for the proposed 750 km Pune –Nashik Industrial Expressway. Besides, MSRDC has also issued another tender for the appointment of Consultant for Preparation of a feasibility study report, Detailed project report and assistance in land acquisition up to award stage for the proposed 250 km Pavnar - Patradevi (Nagpur - Goa) Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Expressway. Both these projects together will cost Rs 80,000 crore.

A MSRDC officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’With these two projects, the government and MSRDC propose to develop an expressway in every district. MSRDC hopes these two projects will be commissioned by 2027.’’

For the Pune-Nashik Industrial Expressway and the Pavnar Patradevi (Nagpur-Goa) Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Expressway, Pre-Proposal Conferences will be on October 28 at 3 pm. Technical Proposals received online till 3 pm of November 18

Will be opened on November 21 at 3 pm. Time and date of opening of Financial Proposals will be informed to the qualified bidders.

MSRDC, which is currently engaged in the development of 701 km Nagpur Mumbai Samruddhi Marg costing Rs 55,000 crore, hopes that these two proposed projects will lead to integrated development as they will pass from Wardha, Yavatmal, Nanded, Hingoli, Latur, Beed, Osmanabad, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur. They will not only promote the development of these districts but also expedite the state’s development.