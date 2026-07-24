MSRDC Floats Global Tender For GIS-Based Development Plans Along Samruddhi Expressway | FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has invited global tenders for appointing a consultant to prepare Geographic Information System (GIS)-based development plans for areas surrounding interchanges along the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

According to the tender notice, the selected consultant will be responsible for preparing GIS base maps, carrying out Existing Land Use (ELU) surveys, and assisting in the preparation of GIS-based Development Plans for the influence areas around interchanges on the 701-km access-controlled expressway.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating planned urban development along the Samruddhi Expressway corridor by creating a comprehensive spatial planning framework for regions expected to witness rapid economic and industrial growth.

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A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for August 12, 2026, at 3 pm at MSRDC's headquarters in Kohinoor Square, Dadar, West.

Interested bidders must submit their proposals online by 3 pm on September 15, 2026. The tender requires an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 10 lakh.

The consultancy forms part of MSRDC's broader strategy to guide planned development along the Samruddhi Expressway corridor, which is expected to emerge as a major growth axis connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. By preparing GIS-based development plans for interchange influence zones, the corporation aims to support sustainable land use, infrastructure planning and future urban expansion along the expressway.

The 701 km long Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur to Mumbai comprises 20 plus interchanges which are more than 40 acres in size.

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