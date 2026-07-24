Palghar Floods Trigger Water Crisis In Vasai-Virar; Supply Disrupted For 2nd Day | X / @himanshuyv

Vasai: Severe flooding in Palghar district has severely impacted the Vasai-Virar twin cities, triggering an acute water crisis. Due to the failure to restore electricity to the water treatment plant in the Palghar area, the water supply to the city has remained completely suspended for the second consecutive day, leaving residents struggling to meet basic daily needs.

​Vasai-Virar city receives approximately 370 million liters of water daily through the Surya Scheme (Phase 1 & 3) and the MMRDA Surya Scheme. However, torrential rains over the past few days in Palghar disrupted the power supply to key installations, including Suryanagar Water Treatment Plant (Kavadsa), Old and New Schemes on Surya Dam (Maswan Pumping Station), Dhuktan Water Treatment Plant

​The prolonged blackout at these plants directly paralyzed the water supply across Vasai-Virar.

​With no water supply since Thursday, residents were left hoping for power restoration and water supply on Friday, but power issues persisted.

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Citizens report that stored domestic water has completely run out, creating severe hardship. Residents living on upper floors face worse conditions as water pressure remains extremely low even when supply trickles in.

Due to the shortage, many residents are forced to buy water from private vendors, with allegations arising that some vendors are charging exorbitant rates to exploit the crisis.

Local homemakers expressed that managing daily chores—cooking, cleaning, and caring for young children and the elderly—has become extremely challenging over the past two to three days.

​The Water Supply Department stated that efforts are underway to restore normal supply at the earliest. Officials are in constant contact with MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), where repair work is currently in progress. However, ongoing technical snags are causing power lines to trip frequently and condensers to blow out. Even when power is restored, it barely lasts 10 to 15 minutes before failing again. The Water Supply Department clarified that MSEDCL has assured a comprehensive inspection and full repair of the power lines as soon as floodwaters recede.

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