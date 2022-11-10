e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

MSME Yatra to arrive in Navi Mumbai on Nov 16

Through the yatra, schemes of MSME are informed to the common public.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
File
Navi Mumbai: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Yatra that showcases various entrepreneurial schemes of the MSME sector will arrive in Navi Mumbai on November 16. Through the yatra, schemes of MSME are informed to the common public.

IMC jointly with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is organizing an MSME Yatra program on the occasion of Ajadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav which will cover 75 cities in 75 days and will have 75 programs for capacity building of MSMEs along with the movement of Vehicle Showcasing the various endeavours of the MSME Ecosystem. The MSME ministry and the Government of India have extended their support to the Yatra program.

While talking to the media, Navi Mumbai branch of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) headed by Abhishek Shah said Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar will inaugurate the MSME Yatra by showing the green flag at the municipal headquarters in Belapur.

The MSME travel vehicle will travel from NMMC to APMC Market where traders will be informed about services, registration and other benefits available in MSMEs. After that, the Yatra will reach Navi Mumbai Sports Club where a special seminar has been organized for chartered accountants, businessmen, and bankers. MLA Ganesh Naik will be present as the chief guest of the seminar.

