MPSC recruitment for 8,169 Group B and C posts; apply on mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Friday released an advertisement for 8,169 posts from Group B and C categories. The combined exams for the gazetted posts will be held on April 30 in 37 district centres across the state.

Joint main exam will be held on Sept 2 and on Sept 9

For Maharashtra Non-Gazetted Group B Services, the joint main exam will be held on Sept 2 and on Sept 9 for Group C Services. The recruitment will be undertaken in the administrative department of various ministries. All the employees will be given more dearness allowance and other allowances payable as per rules.

Largest ever recruitment by MPSC

A senior officer from the General Administration Department said, “This is the largest ever recruitment being carried out by MPSC; it never released an ad for more than 2,000 posts. It’s rare in the administrative history that recruitment for such posts is carried out through the Public Service Commission. Candidates are getting an opportunity to participate in the recruitment process of various posts through a single application.”

The move comes when the State Government has already announced the recruitment of 75,000 posts in Group C category in various departments through TCS and IBPS.