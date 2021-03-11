MPSC exam postponed: Minister Vijay Wadettiwar says 'decision taken at secretary level, he had no idea'

For the uninitiated, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday again postponed the preliminary examination for government jobs scheduled for March 14 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision received criticism from leaders of the ruling coalition members Congress and NCP as well as opposition BJP.

Thousands of students took to the streets across Maharashtra to protest the state government notification postponing the preliminary examinations, leading to police carrying out a baton charge in some places to disperse them.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later in the evening assured students appearing for the MPSC examination that the date of the preliminary exam will be announced tomorrow. He promised that the exam will be held in a week's time from the earlier scheduled date (March 14).