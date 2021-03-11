'MPSC exam date will be announced tomorrow': Uddhav Thackeray assures students, slams opposition for provoking them

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening assured students appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination that the date of the preliminary exam will be announced tomorrow, and the exam will be held in a week's time from the date announced earlier (March 14).

Thackeray said the exam has been postponed due to the recent COVID-19 spike in the state. He said that a lot of preparation and deployment of employees is required to conduct the exam, and the employees have to be tested for COVID-19.

In an important announcement, Uddhav said that age will not be a limit to appear for the MPSC exam. Urging the students to continue their studies, the Chief Minister slammed the Opposition for provoking students.

Uddhav's address to the state comes after the MPSC on Thursday postponed the examination scheduled for March 14. The decision received huge criticism from leaders of the ruling coalition members Congress and NCP as well as opposition BJP.

Thousands of students took to the streets across Maharashtra to protest the state government notification postponing the preliminary examinations, leading to police carrying out a baton charge in some places to disperse them.

The MPSC 2020 prelims exams, which were scheduled to be conducted on March 14, have been postponed for the fifth time in the past one year owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday also spoke regarding the huge COVID-19 spike in the state. He urged the citizens to follow the COVID-19 norms to avoid a state-wide lockdown. Citing the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in the Western countries, Uddhav warned the citizens of a 'more dangerous' second-wave. He, however, maintained that the current spike has not reached the peak which was recorded in September last year.