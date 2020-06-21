More than 90 lakh Shiv Bhojan thalis served since launch

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s much ambitious Shiv Bhojan meal served at a subsidised rate has been hit among people. Since its launch, on January 26, a whopping 90,57,925 plates have been served so far. Initially, the plate was served at Rs 10. However, during the lockdown enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reduced the per plate rate to Rs 5.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chagan Bhujbal told the Free Press Journal, “In the present COVID-19 crisis with the nationwide lockdown in place, the poor and the migrants benefited because of the Shiv Bhojan scheme. The government’s decision to reduce per plate rate was timely. The scheme started with just 50 centres on a pilot basis. However, now, there are 848 centres across the state, which serve meals in the afternoon while ensuring hygiene is maintained.’’

He informed that 79,918 plates were served in January, 4,67,869 in February, 5,78,031 in March, 24,99,257 in April, 33,84,040 in May, and 19,44,487 till June 19. On June 20 alone, 1, 04,323 plates were served. Together, 90,57,925 plates have been served so far. Bhujbal said on an average 1 lakh plus plates are now served daily. “The number shot up during the lockdown,’’ he viewed.

Bhujbal said the state government has made an allocation of Rs 150 crore for the Shv Bhojan scheme for 2020-21. “The government aims to achieve, in phases, a target of 5 lakh plates served daily under the scheme,’’ he noted.

The Shiv Bhojan costs the government Rs 50 in urban and Rs 35 in rural areas. According to him, the government gives a subsidy of Rs 45 per plate in urban and Rs 30 per plate in rural areas to the contractor/operator of the Shiv Bhojan centre. “The government has not provided land, utensils or cooking gadgets. This is the responsibility of the operator/contractor of the centre. However, the government, since beginning, has been quite strict about the health and hygiene aspect,’’ he added.

It must be mentioned here that Shiv Sena, in its assembly poll manifesto, had promised a meal at Rs 10 per plate. The saffron party after forming the post poll alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress included the Shiv Bhojan scheme in the common minimum programme. Thereafter, the state cabinet initially approved an expenditure of Rs 6.48 crore for January, February and March with sufficient hint to increase it in due course of time.