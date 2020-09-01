More science seekers amongst FYJC applicants

The trend towards the Science stream has increased in the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission, as the first merit list was declared yesterday. Colleges state they have witnessed an increased number of applications for the general Science stream, where students are keen about pursuing higher education in the science stream due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In the last few years, the trend towards science courses lowered. But now, principals state it is not just about engineering or medical; the pandemic has influenced students to opt for courses in general science. Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate, said, "Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are recognising many new streams like general science."

Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra said, "Many students have scored high marks in Class 10 board exams this year. The cut offs are high as well as the number of students applying for admissions are high. Students want to secure seats for Science, Commerce and Arts streams."

Over 37,976 seats were allotted admissions out of the 66,791 available seats in Science stream, over 66,140 seats out of 1,05,160 for Commerce, 12,502 seats out of 24,176 seats for Arts, and 902 seats out of 3,893 for HSVC have been allotted seats in the first merit list for FYJC admission.