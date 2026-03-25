'More Of An Artist’s Heart Than That Of A Politician: CM Fadnavis Praises Uddhav Thackeray At Emotional Legislative Council Farewell

Mumbai: Fadnavis Praises Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Artist’s Heart’ At Emotional Legislative Council Farewell | PTI File Photo

Mumbai: An unusual moment of political warmth unfolded in the Maharashtra Legislative Council as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a heartfelt farewell speech for Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose term in the Upper House concluded on Tuesday, March 24, along with seven other members.

According to a report by NDTV Marathi, Fadnavis struck a notably personal tone, highlighting a lesser-seen side of Thackeray. He remarked that Thackeray carries “more of an artist’s heart than that of a politician,” drawing attention to his creative instincts and calm demeanour beyond the political arena.

Fadnavis particularly underscored Thackeray’s passion for photography, describing him as someone who has captured the diverse landscapes of Maharashtra through his lens. Recalling a striking instance, he noted Thackeray’s willingness to take risks for his craft, including filming a storm from a helicopter, an example, he said, of his deep commitment to art.

At the same time, the Chief Minister acknowledged Thackeray’s political firmness, attributing it to the influence of his father, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Once a decision is made, Fadnavis said, Uddhav Thackeray is known to stand by it, irrespective of the consequences.

Reflecting on their political journey, Fadnavis revisited the alliance shared between the BJP and Shiv Sena post-2014, as well as the eventual split in 2019. In a candid remark, he alluded to the breakdown of ties, stating that those who once extended support had chosen a different path. Despite this, he emphasised that political differences do not erase personal bonds, describing their relationship as one that goes beyond alliances and opposition.

Fadnavis also praised Thackeray’s oratory, calling him a “master of words,”, reported NDTV Marathi, and noted his inherent ability to maintain relationships even amid political disagreements.

In a subtle departure from his well-known slogan “I will come again,” Fadnavis concluded with a more personal note, expressing hope that Thackeray would return to the Council. “I will meet him again,” he said, adding that it is always a pleasure to listen to him in the House and expressing his wish for Thackeray to serve another term.

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