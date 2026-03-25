'Not Gospel Truth': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Rejects Directive To Suspend Satara SP Tushar Doshi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Making his stand unequivocally clear on the suspension of Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the State Council on Tuesday that directives issued by the Chair are not “Gospel Truth” and can be acted upon only after due verification of facts. He asserted that the Legislature cannot assume the role of the Executive.

The directive to suspend the Satara SP was issued by Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe on Monday, triggering unease within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. It followed a ruckus during last week’s Satara Zilla Parishad president election and came after Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai alleged police highhandedness. Both Gorhe and Desai belong to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which failed to secure the president’s post despite a majority, reportedly owing to a strategic move by the BJP.

Amid the political drama that followed Gorhe’s announcement, Chairman Ram Shinde reserved the directive for a ruling after objections were raised by BJP Minister Jaykumar Gore and other party members. Raising the issue on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) member Adv. Anil Parab questioned whether the Deputy Chairman had the authority to suspend gazetted officers, warning that his party would move a proposal to remove her in the event of any misuse of power.

Responding, the Chief Minister emphasised that the Executive and Legislature function within clearly demarcated domains. While the Executive remains accountable to the Legislature, the latter cannot encroach upon executive authority. He added that although the government endeavours to comply with directives from the Chair, their implementation is contingent upon factual verification.

“Even when directives are issued, they can be acted upon only after verifying facts. If the facts differ, the Executive has the right to inform the Legislature that the directive cannot be implemented,” Fadnavis said, reiterating that such directives are not “Gospel Truth”. Citing the earlier suspension of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board member-secretary Devendra Singh, Fadnavis noted that the directive in that instance fell within the House’s domain, as it pertained to the official’s failure to brief a minister.

However, matters arising outside the House fall squarely within the Executive’s jurisdiction, he stressed. Chairman Ram Shinde said he would deliver his ruling on the issue at a later date.

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