Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Accuses BJP Of Manipulating Satara Zilla Parishad Polls, Calls It 'Murder Of Democracy'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | @PTI_News

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accused BJP leaders of orchestrating irregularities in Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) polls. In the State Assembly on Monday, he termed the alleged police interference “a murder of democracy”, even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured a formal probe. The controversy stems from Friday’s ZP presidential election, where the BJP’s Priya Shinde secured the post despite the Shiv Sena-NCP combine holding a numerical edge.

The BJP narrowly overtook the alliance after some ZP members were allegedly taken away by the police prior to voting, raising serious concerns about the fairness of the process. Speaking in the Assembly, Eknath Shinde said the alleged police attempt to prevent elected representatives from voting amounted to a serious offence. He added that he had explicitly instructed Satara police not to obstruct any member, citing court-backed voting rights.

Despite assurances from senior officials, including Director General of Police Sadanand Date, local police allegedly removed members from the premises. Shinde also flagged the suspicious timing of the police action, noting that some members were released only after voting concluded, suggesting a deliberate attempt to influence the outcome. The high-pitched political drama echoed in both Houses of the State Legislature. Responding to the uproar, Devendra Fadnavis said the government would conduct a thorough inquiry and take appropriate action based on its findings, even as the allegations continue to strain relations within the ruling alliance.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Council, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, a Shiv Sena leader and the district guardian minister, alleged that he was manhandled by local police. NCP leader and relief and rehabilitation minister Makrand Patil also claimed he faced similar treatment. Desai further alleged political pressure from the BJP, accusing the administration of acting as its agent. He claimed that false cases and the poaching of members skewed the election outcome.

Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the government to suspend Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi over the incident, intensifying the row. BJP minister Jaykumar Gore strongly objected to the directive, arguing that it was issued without hearing the other side. Subsequently, chairman Ram Shinde reserved the directive for his ruling and kept the SP's suspension in abeyance. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab questioned the government’s ability to protect ordinary citizens if ministers themselves were unsafe, and accused allies of remaining silent out of fear of the BJP.

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