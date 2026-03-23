Ashok Kharat Sexual Exploitation Case: ‘No One Will Be Spared,’ Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

Maharashtra CM vows tough action as probe intensifies in Ashok Kharat sexual exploitation case | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 23: Devendra Fadnavis assured the State Assembly that no one linked—even remotely—to the self-styled godman Ashok Kharat will be spared in the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation of women.

Government assures strict action

Addressing the State Assembly during an adjournment motion, Fadnavis said Kharat had allegedly misused his so-called powers to manipulate and exploit several women.

I will give a detailed Statement in Vidhan Sabha tomorrow, on the ongoing case and Police action on Bhondu Baba Ashok Kharat.



भोंदू बाबा अशोक खरात प्रकरणासंदर्भात मी उद्या विधान सभेत सखोल निवेदन करणार.



(विधानसभा, मुंबई | दि. 23 मार्च 2026)#Maharashtra #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/oguuz8n3tZ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 23, 2026

He added that the police acted proactively in arresting Kharat on March 18 and ensured protection to victims who were initially hesitant to come forward. “More victims are expected to come forward as confidence in the probe grows,” he said, adding that a detailed statement will be presented in the House on Tuesday.

Opposition raises serious allegations

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded that ministers and officials allegedly linked to the case be made co-accused and called for resignations and strict action.

He claimed that over 100 objectionable videos related to Kharat have surfaced and alleged attempts by senior officials to prevent his arrest, terming the revelations “shocking” and damaging to Maharashtra’s image.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav also targeted the government, questioning how leaders claiming to follow the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj could associate with such individuals.

He alleged involvement of ministers and senior IAS and IPS officers and said the House had the right to debate the issue. He further claimed that a similar case in Nashik was previously suppressed without proper investigation.

Probe already underway, says CM

Responding to the allegations, Fadnavis said the probe was already underway before the arrest, with police taking strategic steps, including restricting Kharat’s movement through procedural measures.

He emphasised that the matter is not political but concerns the dignity and safety of women, alleging that victims were psychologically manipulated and coerced.

Arrest and SIT investigation

Kharat, who posed as a retired Merchant Navy officer and was known as “Captain,” was arrested following a complaint by a 35-year-old woman who alleged repeated sexual assault over three years under the pretext of spiritual rituals. The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

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Reiterating his stance, the Chief Minister said, “Only those who are clean get a clean chit,” and assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the case.

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