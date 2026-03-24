BMC Disbursed ₹1,243 Crore As Mobilisation Advance To Contractors, Recovery Underway, State Council Informed

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: The BMC had disbursed Rs1,243.23 crore as mobilisation advance to contractors for four projects and the amount is currently being recovered from them, the state council was informed on Monday. A mobilisation advance is paid to a contractor to cover initial costs and begin work immediately.

Shinde's Statement

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who heads the urban development department, told the House that Rs900.32 crore was allocated for bridge works, Rs214.41 crore for four road projects, Rs78.50 crore for the Poisar river rejuvenation project and Rs50 crore for solid waste management. He added that the entire amount was utilised for the respective projects and is being recovered from the contractors concerned.

Raising the issue, Satej Patil (Congress) and six other members alleged that Rs3 lakh crore had been given as mobilisation advance to contractors and was not being used for the intended purpose. They also questioned whether the government had come across embezzlement of Rs3.5 lakh crore of BMC funds across various schemes and projects over the past 25 years.

Multiple Projects Under Scanner

The members cited projects such as roads, waste management, COVID centres, tablet purchases and sewage cleaning. However, the government’s reply did not address these allegations, including concerns about the Mithi river desilting project, which, according to them, remains incomplete despite expenditure of Rs2,000 crore over the past two decades.

In response, the government stated that phase I of the Mithi desilting project has been completed, while 97% of phase II work is finished. In a separate written reply, Shinde said efforts are underway to control pollution in the Mithi, Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara rivers. Citizens have been urged not to dump garbage into the rivers and awareness campaigns are being conducted through the media, he added.

A decision has also been taken to install 669 CCTVs at 195 locations to protect mangroves. Shinde acknowledged that pollution is rising due to increasing urbanisation and industrialisation, which has adversely affected fisheries.

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