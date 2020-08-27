Monster dad held for sexual assault on minor girl

An appalling incident of child abuse has been reported from a village located in the coastal belt near Bhayandar, where a 32-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting his nine year old biological daughter at their tenement.

According to the police the girl was sexually attacked on multiple occasions when her mother went out to work. The father also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she spoke about it to anyone. The tormented girl confided her sufferings to her mother who registered a complaint at the local police station, following which the accused was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Further investigations were underway.