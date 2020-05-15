Monsoon preparedness: BMC, WR, CR hold meeting

Mumbai; With the arrival of monsoon being just a month away, administrative officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) held a coordination meeting over video conference for the premonsoon preparedness.

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal chaired the meeting, and senior administrative officials of both WR and CR board joined the meeting.

Chahal assured the premonsoon works will be completed ahead of the monsoon and the officials and workers from all the concerned authorities will work in complete coordination to ensure the task is being completed.