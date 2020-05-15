Monsoon preparedness: BMC, WR, CR hold meeting

Mumbai; With the arrival of monsoon being just a month away, administrative officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) held a coordination meeting over video conference for the premonsoon preparedness.
Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal chaired the meeting, and senior administrative officials of both WR and CR board joined the meeting.
Chahal assured the premonsoon works will be completed ahead of the monsoon and the officials and workers from all the concerned authorities will work in complete coordination to ensure the task is being completed.
Some of the important works related to CR include desilting Mithi river and provision of gates and pumps at the bridges above the river alongside widening the Mahim outfall, augmentation of Chunabhatti and Wadala culvert, deployment of pumps and cleaning of culverts.
Some of the important projects with WR include providing 1800 metre pipe at Bandra, checking the flooding at Goregaon yard and installing culvert between Goregaon and Malad. The civic chief has reviewed the progress of the above works and directed to complete the work of providing catering pump by May 25.
