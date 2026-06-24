Monsoon Miseries: Trees Collapse In Dadar, Thane, Disrupting Travel

Trees collapse in Dadar, and Thane disrupts traffic movement as rains continue to lash the city. |

Mumbai: Initially there was a delay, and now that the monsoon is here in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, there is also the not-too-unexpected destruction. On Wednesday morning, a massive tree fell on a parked car near the Swaminarayan Temple in Dadar crushing the vehicle but fortunately with no one inside.

Tree crushes parked car

Speaking to reporters, the car owner said that the tree collapsed on his vehicle while it was parked. Further speaking about compensation for the damage, he said, "The government should provide me some compensation for the damage."

#WATCH | Mumbai | The car owner says, "...The tree fell on my car while it was parked...The driver was rescued by the public...The government should provide me some compensation for the damage..." https://t.co/OpTmwjG9fO pic.twitter.com/eou5hez1d4 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

In a video shared by FPJ, the car can be seen severely damaged after the tree fell on it. The front portion of the vehicle was crushed and destroyed due to the impact of the collapse. The video also shows that the fallen tree blocked the road, causing traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters.

Another tree collapse in Thane

Meanwhile, in another incident, a tree collapsed on the main road near Durga Vihar Hotel in Thane city.

Following the incident, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and began clearing the fallen tree. However, no casualties were reported.

According to a video shared by IANS, fire brigade personnel were seen working to remove the tree and restore normal traffic movement as quickly as possible. In the video, the team can be seen making every effort to clear the road and ensure the safety of commuters.

Thane, Maharashtra: A tree fell on the main road in front of Durga Vihar Hotel in Thane city. The fire brigade team reached the spot and is clearing the tree. No casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/8sAAzqwsLV — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2026

Recent Dahisar incident

Moreover, in a separate incident a few days ago, a massive tree reportedly collapsed near Dahisar Vegetable Market, injuring a biker who was passing through the area. The incident raised concerns over public safety during the monsoon season which was then yet to hit the city.

The fallen tree blocked both sides of the road, briefly affecting traffic movement in the market area. However, there was no official confirmation regarding the exact location of the incident or the condition of the injured biker.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/