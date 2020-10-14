Monsoon in no mood to leave: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

Mumbai: The monsoon is in no mood to leave, it appears. Owing to intense rain-bearing weather systems over the east coast, Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next 48 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Thursday and the next three days for south Konkan and central Maharashtra.

The Disaster Management Unit of the state government on Tuesday issued an advisory to all divisional commissioners and collectors stating, "All district authorities are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures."

The advisory stated, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal and remaining districts of north interior of south Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and heavy falls at isolated places over Vidarbha would occur."

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places would occur over Madhya Maharashtra and south Konkan, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan, north interior Marathwada," the advisory added.