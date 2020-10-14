Monsoon in no mood to leave: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

Mumbai: The monsoon is in no mood to leave, it appears. Owing to intense rain-bearing weather systems over the east coast, Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next 48 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Thursday and the next three days for south Konkan and central Maharashtra.
The Disaster Management Unit of the state government on Tuesday issued an advisory to all divisional commissioners and collectors stating, "All district authorities are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures."
The advisory stated, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal and remaining districts of north interior of south Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and heavy falls at isolated places over Vidarbha would occur."
"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places would occur over Madhya Maharashtra and south Konkan, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan, north interior Marathwada," the advisory added.
Meanwhile, KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, said, “Given the formation of the deep depression over West Central Bay of Bengal and its gradual west-northwestward movement, rainfall activity over most parts of Maharashtra is expected to increase in the next four to five days. Activity is likely to gradually reduce thereafter. In addition to this, north Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, are also expected to receive heavy spells on October 14 and 15.”
The IMD has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in the next 24 hours. On days of heavy to very heavy rainfall, localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas can also be expected. “Occasional gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50kmph along and off the coast resulting in possibilities of damage to vulnerable/temporary structures,” said the forecast.
Hosalikar said Maharashtra was already witnessing an enhancement in rain activity with thunderstorms over interior parts of the state. This is likely to enhance further with a deep depression located over the Andhra Pradesh (AP) coast moving towards land from the Bay of Bengal. “Under its influence, a trough from the cyclonic circulation (weather system) associated with the depression over south-central parts of the country (AP, Rayalaseema and north interior Karnataka) is likely to enhance rainfall for Maharashtra and the Konkan coast,” he added.
According to the IMD warning, the entire state is under a yellow alert, while an orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Solapur, Latur and Nanded districts. On Wednesday, warnings are in place for all south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra districts.
