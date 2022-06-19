Monsoon in Mumbai: Missing covers over train platforms, here's what railway administration has to say

If escaping water-logged roads and tracks were not enough in case of heavy rains; getting protection from above is also an issue. There are still quite a few locations at different railway stations where roofs or cover over platforms are missing and works are underway. This would mean that rail commuters will either have to find a place to stand in the shade when it rains heavily or open their umbrellas while waiting for the train on the platform.

This is the case on both railways in Mumbai where roofs are missing in patches at a few locations. The reasons could be the ongoing works on foot over bridges, new construction or repairs, practical difficulties owing to the schedule of dimensions at these locations or other reasons. The commuters, however, have to face the brunt while standing at these platforms and other areas of railway stations due to the missing roofs.

For instance, as of June 11, the Central Railway had identified more than 20 locations across different railway stations where roofs are missing and work is underway. Some of the stations included Dombivali, Mulund, Thane, Dadar, Andheri auto deck, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli etc. among other stations. Since then, works have been completed at quite a few locations and work is underway at a good pace.

“We have kept a deadline for completion of these works of missing cover over platforms. We are monitoring the work every day and have also set a deadline for completion. Works will be completed soon,” said a CR official on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this month, the top officials from CR had assured us that they are on the job of identifying the locations of missing roofs at railway stations and from time to time reviews are being carried out so that minimal inconvenience is caused to people. With works on new bridges, escalators and elevators at several stations, there remains a gap even after the completion of the bridge.

“These works should have been completed before monsoon. It is an inconvenience and commuters are forced to run on wet platforms in case the train arrives and it's raining,” said Subhash Gupta, president, of Rail Yatri Sangh. Commuters had suggested that if work is not complete, at least temporary roofing should be erected at stations for the monsoon.

