Monsoon arrives on time

Brace yourself for cloudy weather accompanied by heavy showers till June 19. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and the remaining parts of Maharashtra.

This year the southwest Monsoon onset is on-time over Mumbai. The IMD forecast of onset date of Monsoon over Mumbai was June 11, with a margin of 3 days is considered to be the normal.

On Monday, the BMC's Colaba observatory recorded 11.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, while its Santacruz observatory recorded 37.0 mm rain during the same period.

IMD classifies heavy rain between 64.5 mm to 124.4 mm, while moderate rainfalls in the range of 7.6mm to 35.5mm.

“Monsoon onset has been declared over Mumbai and remaining parts of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon. Since the onset is within the range of three days of June 11, it will be classified as the normal onset for Mumbai, unlike last year when monsoon onset was delayed and was extended up to October,” a senior official from IMD. Last year, Mumbai witnessed its most delayed onset in the last 45 years after the southwest monsoon was declared over the city on June 25.

An orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) was predicted for Monday and Tuesday by the weather bureau for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar district and remaining districts of the western region of the state, parts of central Maharashtra, isolated areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada.