'Modi government, stop hurting Muslims': Maha CID website hacked by Legion on behalf of 'Imam Mahdi'

On Friday, the website of the Maharashtra CID was hacked by a group calling themselves Legion who claimed to be doing it as retribution for the Delhi riots which left 53 dead.
The website said it was ‘hacked by Legion’, and the hackers wrote: “In India, families of Muslims killed by Hindu mobs. Hundreds of Muslims lost their relatives and the Modi government is to blame for a rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric in India. The riots which erupted on the day US President Trump arrived in India for a visit, lasted three days, killing more than 45 people, mostly Muslim, and injuring at least 150 others.”
There was a picture of a lone horseman with a flag with the message: "The government of Imam Mahdi."
It further 'warned' the police and government of India to 'stop hurting Muslims'.
Who is Imam Tahidi?
Al Mahdi, known as Imam Mahdi, according to many Islamic traditions, is the one who will appear before the Day of Judgement to rule the already chaotic world and rid it of evil.
He is mentioned in various teachings and hadith's of Propet Muhammad and according to Shia's, some verses from the Quran interpret to Mahdi's appearance. He will appear with Prophet Isa (Jesus) to defeat Dajjal (the false messiah).
Al-Mahdi is a figure of great importance for Twelver Shias who believe he is the descendant of Prophet Muhammad himself.
Though that is not popular among Sunni Muslims, both believe it is Al-Mahdi who appear to rule the world before Day of Judgement.
Twelver Shias believe Al-Mahdi was born on the 15th Sha'ban 879 CE/ 255 AH.After his father 11th Imam Hasan-al-Askari's death, to prevent Imamat's extinction, Al-Mahdi was believed to be in 'Occultation' - hiding.
His first 'Occultation' lasted from 873–941 CE. And his second 'Occultation' will last till he appears before the Day of Judgement as a leader of Muslims around the world.
Delhi Death Toll Update
Officials on Thursday put the death toll in northeast Delhi's communal violence at 44.
However, an official with Delhi Health Minister's office said 53 people were killed in the riots but did not give any break-up.
The figure of 53 was given when clarity was yet to emerge on whether three bodies at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital and five at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital were related to the communal violence or not.
"The death toll stands at 44. We are still waiting for figures from the police," North East Delhi District Magistrate Shashi Kaushal said.
The police also confirmed that the death toll stood at 44.
"The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence stands at 44," Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said.
More than 200 people were injured in northeast Delhi's communal violence last month.
With inputs from agencies
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)