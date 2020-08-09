Mumbai: Model reports 16 fake profiles on Instagram

A 23-year-old former Miss India finalist and 93rd all-India rank holder of civil service examinations, Aishwarya Sheoran, has filed a complaint at Colaba Police Station against an unidentified accused who created 16 fake social media profiles using her name and photographs. Sheoran, daughter of an army officer, came across these profiles on August 5 and immediately approached police to lodge a complaint. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act for preservation and retention of information by intermediaries.

A Delhi University graduate, Sheoran had quit social media in 2018 to prepare for the examinations, in which she passed with flying colors, securing an all-India rank of 93. According to the statement given to Colaba Police, a prominent publication had called her for an interview on August 5 and during the conversation, enquired with her about her social media accounts.

"The reporter told me that there are a number of Instagram accounts in my name and which one do I use so as to tag me accordingly. I told them that I do not have any account on social media and after the conversation checked for the same on my brother's mobile application, only to find 16 accounts with my name and photographs," read Sheoran's statement. She immediately approached Colaba Police and lodged a complaint.

Shivaji Phadtare, senior inspector of Colaba Police Station said, "We have registered a case and booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the IT Act for creating 16 fake Instagram profiles using the complainant's name and photographs. While no arrests have been made yet, we are investigating the matter."

Most of the accounts opened in Sheoran' name were recently created, most probably soon after the results of UPSC Civil Services 2019 examinations were out. Until Saturday, a few more fan pages and accounts were opened using Sheoran's name and photographs, which too will be a part of the probe, revealed police sources.