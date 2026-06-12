MNS Workers Confront Public Drunkards Near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Mira Road

Mira Road: Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) took aggressive action at Kashimira Naka in Mira Road, catching several individuals red-handed while they were openly drinking alcohol in a public place. The incident occurred near the memorial statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Concerns over public drinking
According to local reports, it had come to light that several drunkards frequently gathered around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue during the evening and night hours to consume alcohol in the open.
This public drinking caused significant distress and harassment to passersby, including women, senior citizens, and daily commuters. Local residents also expressed fears that the open consumption of alcohol could lead to obscene behavior and vulgar commentary in the area, disrupting the public peace.
MNS raid at the site
Taking a firm stand against the defilement of the monument's sanctity and the ongoing harassment of local citizens, MNS party workers conducted a sudden raid at the location.
The MNS sainiks caught the drunkards red-handed, gave them a severe thrashing on the spot, and chased them away from the premises. A video capturing the MNS activists taking matters into their own hands and beating the individuals has since gone viral on social media.
Party response and warning
Following the incident, MNS Mira-Bhayandar representative, Mr. Sandeep Rane, made it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated. He issued a stern warning stating that the MNS will continue to take a strict stance against anyone who compromises law and order or disrupts public decency by drinking in public spaces in the future.
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