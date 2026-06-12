Mumbai Harbour Line Disruption After Hanging Wire Found Near Chembur Station During Peak Hours |

Commuters on Mumbai’s Harbour Line faced delays on Friday morning after an overhead electrical issue was detected near Chembur station during peak travel hours.

The problem surfaced when railway staff noticed a hanging wire close to the overhead equipment system that supplies power to suburban trains. The fault was identified around 9:10 am near kilometre marker 17/225 on the UP line, leading to immediate precautionary action.

Mumbai - Railway services on Mumbai’s Harbour Line were severely affected after a piece of cloth was thrown on the Overhead Equipment (OHE) wires near Chembur station, causing a technical fault.The incident led to the disruption of both Up and Down services on the Harbour Line.… pic.twitter.com/KA10q7uhNl — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 12, 2026

As a safety step, train movement was restricted in the affected section. A local train designated PL40 was held back after crossing Chembur station to avoid any risk while inspections were carried out.

Railway officials quickly informed maintenance teams, who were rushed to the spot to assess the situation and carry out necessary repairs. Passengers on nearby services experienced delays as trains were regulated and movement was temporarily slowed.

The hanging wire was removed after a brief operation, and engineers confirmed that the overhead equipment was safe for normal functioning. Services on the affected stretch were restored at around 9:52 am, bringing relief to morning commuters.

Although the disruption lasted for a short period, it came during one of the busiest travel windows of the day, when thousands of passengers rely on the Harbour Line for work and daily travel.

While delays were reported, the swift response by railway teams ensured that the situation did not escalate further. Services gradually returned to normal once clearance was given for trains to resume operations.

Officials continue to monitor overhead equipment sections regularly to prevent such incidents, especially during peak hours when even minor faults can significantly affect suburban train schedules across Mumbai.

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