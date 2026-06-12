Kalyan: Train Delayed By Five Hours, Passenger Fined ₹500 For Expired Platform Ticket - VIDEO |

A railway passenger's experience at Kalyan Junction has triggered widespread discussion after he was fined ₹500 for holding an expired platform ticket, despite remaining at the station because of a train delay that stretched for several hours.

The incident occurred on June 11 when the man visited the station to accompany relatives who were due to board a train expected around noon. Like many passengers and family members who use platform tickets to enter station premises, he anticipated a short wait before returning home.

However, events unfolded differently when the scheduled train failed to arrive on time.

Train Arrives Hours Behind Schedule

According to available details, the train eventually reached Kalyan Junction at approximately 5 pm, almost five hours later than expected.

The prolonged delay meant the passenger spent far longer at the station than originally planned. By the time he prepared to leave after seeing off his relatives, the validity period of his platform ticket had already ended.

During a routine inspection, railway personnel checked his ticket and informed him that it was no longer valid. Officials subsequently imposed a fine of ₹500, citing existing railway regulations.

Rules Spark Fresh Debate

Under Indian Railways guidelines, platform tickets remain valid for a limited period and are linked to the time of entry rather than the arrival or departure schedule of trains.

While railway staff acted in accordance with the rules, the incident has raised questions about whether exceptions should be considered in situations where passengers are affected by lengthy train delays.

For many travellers, delays are beyond their control, leading some to argue that strict enforcement of ticket validity in such cases may be unfair.

Social Media Reacts

The matter gained wider attention after a video showing the passenger objecting to the penalty surfaced online. The clip quickly attracted thousands of views and prompted strong reactions from social media users.

Many expressed support for the passenger, arguing that commuters should not bear the consequences of delays caused by the railway system. Others suggested that passengers could avoid similar situations by using real time train tracking applications and adjusting their arrival at stations accordingly.

Railway authorities have reportedly escalated the matter for review. The episode has once again highlighted the challenge of balancing regulations with passenger convenience, particularly when unexpected delays disrupt travel plans.

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